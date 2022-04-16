OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Software export from four IT special economic zones grows to 1,761 cr
Listen to this article

Software export from four IT special economic zones including giants TCS and Infosys have recorded strong growth in the last fiscal. The other two SEZs are Impetus and Crystal IT Park.

An official of the Central Commercial and Industries Ministry said on Saturday that software export from four IT special economic zones, including those of TCS and Infosys, here climbed to 1,761.19 crore in the last fiscal, registering around 52% growth following a surge in demand in IT services, reported by PTI.

The four IT SEZs accounted for 1,161.40 crore of exports in 2020-21, the official pointed out.

Further, he highlighted that software exports from TCS SEZ increased to 867.35 crore, registering a growth of around 60% in the last fiscal.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Also, software exports of Infosys SEZ climbed by 96% to 137.72 crore while that of Impetus SEZ jumped by 64%to 159 crores during 2021-22. The software exports from Crystal IT Park SEZ recorded a growth of 32% to 597.12 crore in the last fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout