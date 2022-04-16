Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Software export from four IT special economic zones grows to 1,761 cr

These four SEZs are TCS, Infosys, Impetus, and Crystal IT Park, 
1 min read . 16 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • The four IT SEZs accounted for 1,161.40 crore of exports in 2020-21, the official pointed out.

Software export from four IT special economic zones including giants TCS and Infosys have recorded strong growth in the last fiscal. The other two SEZs are Impetus and Crystal IT Park.

An official of the Central Commercial and Industries Ministry said on Saturday that software export from four IT special economic zones, including those of TCS and Infosys, here climbed to 1,761.19 crore in the last fiscal, registering around 52% growth following a surge in demand in IT services, reported by PTI.

The four IT SEZs accounted for 1,161.40 crore of exports in 2020-21, the official pointed out.

Further, he highlighted that software exports from TCS SEZ increased to 867.35 crore, registering a growth of around 60% in the last fiscal.

Also, software exports of Infosys SEZ climbed by 96% to 137.72 crore while that of Impetus SEZ jumped by 64%to 159 crores during 2021-22. The software exports from Crystal IT Park SEZ recorded a growth of 32% to 597.12 crore in the last fiscal.