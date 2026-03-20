Jupiter International Ltd (JIL), a Kolkata-based homegrown solar cell manufacturer, has appointed bankers to help raise $300 million through an initial public offering (IPO), three people familiar with the matter said.
Solar cell manufacturer Jupiter International hires bankers for $300 million IPO
SummaryJupiter International has appointed four investment banks to lead a $300 million IPO, with a May filing, to fund its transition into a fully integrated solar manufacturer.
Jupiter International Ltd (JIL), a Kolkata-based homegrown solar cell manufacturer, has appointed bankers to help raise $300 million through an initial public offering (IPO), three people familiar with the matter said.
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