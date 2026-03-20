Solar cell manufacturer Jupiter International hires bankers for $300 million IPO

Incorporated in 1978 by Raj Kumar Garodia, JIL is in the business of solar cell manufacturing and has set up a 301 MW plant at its existing manufacturing facility, which commenced operations in January 2017, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings. Its subsidiary Jupiter Solar Power Ltd was set up to foray into the manufacturing of solar photo voltaic cell (SPC) by setting up a unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.