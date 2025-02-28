Solar Industries India bags ₹2,150 crore defence supply export order

Defence equipment manufacturer Solar Industries India Limited announced that the firm has secured a ₹2,150 crore international defence supply export order, according to the exchange filing on Friday, February 28.

According to the BSE filing, the company plans to deliver the order within the next six years.

“We are pleased to share that our Company Solar Industries India Limited and its subsidiary have received export orders worth INR 2150 Crores for Supply of Defence Products, to be delivered over a period of 6 years,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Advertisement

The company disclosed that the order is for “international clients” without naming any firms or any country which has placed the multi-crore defence equipment deal.

Popular mutual funds like HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, and SBI Mutual Fund are the three funds that have a stake in the defence equipment maker. However, Solar Industries India promoters own a 73.15 per cent stake in the firm, and the rest is up for public shareholding.

Solar Industries India Share Price Solar Industries India shares closed 0.33 per cent lower at ₹8,692.60 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹8,721.65 at the previous stock market session. The firm announced the order book update in the afternoon session of Friday's stock market.

Advertisement

The shares hit their 52-week high at ₹13,300 on July 11, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹6,698.25 on February 29, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of Solar Industries India stood at ₹78,659.39 crore as of Friday's stock market close.

Solar Industries India shares have given investors multibagger returns, marking more than 357 per cent return on investment in the last five years. The shares have gained 29 per cent in the last one-year period. However, the stock is trading 11.11 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.