Solar Industries expects to triple revenue in two years with $1.36 billion buyout of South Africa's Omnia

MUMBAI: Solar Industries Ltd expects its revenue to increase more than three times to about ₹32,000 crore in the next two years with its $1.36 billion acquisition of South Africa’s Omnia Holdings Ltd, the company’s managing director told investors on Tuesday.

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The Nagpur-based manufacturer of industrial explosives also expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) to more than double and surpass ₹7,000 crore by FY28, managing director Manish Nuwal said. The company reported revenue of ₹9,838 crore and Ebitda of ₹2,750 crore in FY26.

The earnings bump will come from an increased presence of the combined company in 110 countries from about 90 countries at present, with manufacturing sites spread across 25 nations, up from 11. However, the focus of the combined entity would be on expanding in the Indian and African markets, Nuwal said.

Also Read | Where will Solar Industries stock be in the next five years?

Along with the expanded distribution footprint, the acquisition is expected to bring Solar Industries the benefit of downstream integration with Omnia’s ammonium nitrate manufacturing facility. The South African company manufactures a variety of nitrate products, including ammonium nitrate, a key input for industrial explosives that Solar Industries presently buys from the market.

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“So having ammonium nitrate, having large manufacturing presence in explosives backed up by initiating systems and down the whole services of blasting solutions definitely creates a lot of synergy benefit for Solar as a company. So that is what we looked into this deal,” Nuwal said.

Solar Industries, whose share price has exploded in the past 18 months due to its expansion into defence, will also get an entry into the agricultural sector with the acquisition. Omnia makes crop nutrition, biological and biosimilar products. The Johannesburg-based company also has a third chemicals business division.

Also Read | Solar Industries rides defence tailwinds. Sustaining growth is the real test

However, news of the acquisition made investors nervous, and they dumped the Solar Industries stock in early trading on Tuesday. The scrip traded at ₹19,499 at 12:15 pm on Tuesday, which is 12.6% below its previous close. Despite this, the stock has returned 60% since the beginning of 2026.

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No equity dilution Nuwal ruled out the possibility of equity dilution by Solar Industries to fund the acquisition. Instead, the transaction will be funded by debt taken on the books of Omnia, which has a cash surplus. The debt will then be managed through internal accruals, Nuwal said.

Solar Industries has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Omnia, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Nuwal said. He did not elaborate on how the company was confident of acquiring the stake of the company’s minority shareholders.

“South Africa is one of the largest markets for mining products, and Solar can significantly expand its presence through Omnia,” analysts at Antique Stock Broking noted on Tuesday. “Omnia's integrated manufacturing infrastructure is another key attraction, as it operates nitric acid and ammonium nitrate production facilities, which are the primary feedstock for high-energetic materials. The combination will serve as a significant catalyst for Solar Group's next phase of growth.”

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About the Author Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-...Read More ✕ Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.



His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.



Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.



He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.