‘Solar plant, substation construction’, Larsen & Toubro bags large orders in India and Middle East markets
Larsen & Toubro has secured large orders in India and the Middle East for its power transmission and distribution business, including a 75 MW floating solar photovoltaic plant in Jharkhand and West Bengal.
Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday bagged large orders in Indian and Middle East markets by its power transmission and distribution business, the company said in a filing to BSE.
