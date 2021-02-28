SolarWinds hack pits Microsoft against Dell, IBM over how companies store data

SolarWinds hack pits Microsoft against Dell, IBM over how companies store data4 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- Microsoft argues the cloud offers more protection; rivals point to the need of firms to hold, access their information on-premise
The cyberattack that compromised many U.S. government and corporate networks is fueling a debate among big tech companies over what the safest way is for customers to store critical data.
It pits Microsoft Corp., which is urging clients to rely on cloud-computing systems, against others including Dell Technologies Inc. and International Business Machines Corp., who argue customers want to mix the cloud with the more traditional on-premise data-storage systems in a construct called hybrid-cloud.
