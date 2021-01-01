OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in Dec: Kilpest India
Representational image (AFP)
Representational image (AFP)

Sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in Dec: Kilpest India

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 05:30 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The company sold 610,000 tests in November

Kilpest India Limited on Friday said it sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in December with average price of 120 per test, as against 610,000 tests in November.

"As the restrictions for exports of RT-PCR Kits continues, Company has requested Govt. of India to reopen the exports or allow a new window for taking license," the company said in its stock exchange filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Recently the company's RT-qPCR kit (version 2.0) got approved for emergency use authorization by USFDFA for testing of saliva specimen samples.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.5% lower at 351.40.




Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout