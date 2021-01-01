Sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in Dec: Kilpest India

Sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in Dec: Kilpest India1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 05:30 PM IST
The company sold 610,000 tests in November
Kilpest India Limited on Friday said it sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in December with average price of ₹120 per test, as against 610,000 tests in November.
"As the restrictions for exports of RT-PCR Kits continues, Company has requested Govt. of India to reopen the exports or allow a new window for taking license," the company said in its stock exchange filing.
Recently the company's RT-qPCR kit (version 2.0) got approved for emergency use authorization by USFDFA for testing of saliva specimen samples.
On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.5% lower at ₹351.40.
