Home >Companies >News >Sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in Dec: Kilpest India
Representational image

Sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in Dec: Kilpest India

1 min read . 05:30 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The company sold 610,000 tests in November

Kilpest India Limited on Friday said it sold 782,000 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests in December with average price of 120 per test, as against 610,000 tests in November.

"As the restrictions for exports of RT-PCR Kits continues, Company has requested Govt. of India to reopen the exports or allow a new window for taking license," the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Recently the company's RT-qPCR kit (version 2.0) got approved for emergency use authorization by USFDFA for testing of saliva specimen samples.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.5% lower at 351.40.

