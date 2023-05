A couple of major European airlines, including Air France, are telling travelers not to contact the company through Twitter.

Twitter has long provided a fast way for frustrated fliers to reach airline customer-service desks—a service many people used last summer as hold times on the phone stretched for hours. Airlines themselves encouraged customers to reach them via Twitter.

But in late April, Air France said it would no longer respond to customer-service inquiries made through the social-media platform, directing customers to other avenues. In early May, Air France’s sister airline, KLM, said it was also discontinuing customer service via Twitter. It noted that direct messages on the social-media site no longer load in its protected customer-care system.

Travel executives say the changes were needed given how the social-media platform interacts with airlines’ internal sites under the new management of Elon Musk. These executives also have concerns about how Twitter verifies businesses.

“We no longer offer customer service by private message on this platform at the moment, but our commercial teams are still available via the usual channels, including other social networks," an Air France spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal in an email.

She noted that the airline will continue to maintain its profile on Twitter despite the change.

Twitter responded to a request for comment to its public-relations email with an automatic reply of a poop-shaped emoji.

Check mark change-up

Previously, Twitter would verify accounts at no charge, with verified accounts receiving the blue check mark. Last year, the company ushered in a new system where most users and companies would need to pay for verification. The subscription service for individual users costs between $8 and $11 monthly, while organizations must pay $1,000 a month plus $50 monthly for every affiliate account, according to Twitter’s website.

Most major carriers are verified on Twitter, sporting the gold check mark that companies can pay for on the platform. As of Monday, some airlines’ profiles didn’t feature the badge, including Air France, Spirit Airlines and Singapore Airlines. Not being verified on Twitter raises the risk of impostors spoofing companies’ accounts, potentially to defraud customers, marketing analysts say.

“A lot of brands have been hijacked," says Ari Lightman, a digital media and marketing professor at Carnegie Mellon University. “The verification mechanism is a mechanism of trust within the community that the actual brand is associated with."

Most major airlines, including the largest U.S. carriers, continue to address customer complaints via Twitter.

Air France attributed its decision to changes Twitter had made regarding access to its application programming interface, or API. Web developers use that interface to analyze data and to create tools that can connect the social-media site with internal operations platforms.

In February, Twitter said it was removing free access to its API as part of efforts to monetize the site. Twitter also began charging companies and users for verification.

The cost for companies looking to access Twitter’s API can total tens of thousands of dollars a month, says Mark Zablan, chief executive of Emplifi, a customer-experience platform.

Shashank Nigam, founder and CEO of airline marketing-strategy company SimpliFlying, compared the new fees to a hypothetical airline charging fliers to use a plane’s lavatory. “That just doesn’t work from a business perspective," he says.

Twitter’s advantage

For travelers, changes to Twitter threaten to upend an important channel for customer service. Twitter accounts for roughly 63% of social mentions involving airlines, according to an analysis conducted by Emplifi for the Journal. Instagram makes up less than 9% of mentions involving an airline, while Facebook posts represent around 3% of mentions. Emplifi’s analysis also included mentions in news articles, blogs and posts to online forums.

Twitter’s popularity as a customer-service platform can be attributed in large part to its relative simplicity, Mr. Zablan says. Unlike platforms such as Instagram or TikTok, customers don’t need to worry about creating content to get a company’s attention. And companies can respond quickly on Twitter.

Other social-media platforms are “not really set up for the same kind of response to individual comments as Twitter is," says Roland Rust, a marketing professor at University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Mr. Nigam notes that airlines engage with travelers on social-media platforms other than Twitter in other parts of the world. In Asia, WeChat and WhatsApp are more popular, while in Europe Facebook Messenger is used as frequently as Twitter, he says.

Most airlines allow travelers to add their social-media handles to their passenger profiles with the airline. If an airline has verified a person’s social-media handle in advance, their customer-service representatives will have more access to their flight details when corresponding over social media, which can save time.

Travelers should also plan on downloading their airlines’ mobile apps, most of which feature tools that allow users to chat with customer-service agents. These apps provide real-time updates regarding flights, and can be a quicker way to get answers to questions during disruptions.