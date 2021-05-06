Some CEOs suggest dropping degree requirements in hiring
- Merck CEO and former IBM CEO say removing conventional requirements for jobs can diversify talent pools
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Millions of jobs requiring a four-year college degree can be done without that level of education, some corporate leaders say.
To address inequalities in business and society, some executives suggest that companies shake up their approach to hiring and consider unconventional candidates. Black Americans in particular are often left unprepared by the U.S. education system, and companies could help by hiring workers without a degree and giving them training, Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck & Co., said Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!