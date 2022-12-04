Some companies are ditching the holiday party. Others are busting out the lobster

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is planning in-person parties for employees and, in many cases, their guests in 65 U.S. offices after suspending such events during the pandemic. Themes and venues vary by location, said Paul Griggs, a vice chair who oversees offices that employ 65,000 people. In Washington, D.C., the accounting and consulting firm will party at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. In Philadelphia, workers will celebrate â€œHolidays Around the World,â€ with multicultural food and entertainment, and local artisans demonstrating crafts, at a hotel downtown.

