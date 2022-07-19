OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Some companies are going remote—and upgrading to new offices
Listen to this article

Medical software provider CentralReach decided last year to allow all 373 of its employees to work remotely on a permanent basis. Then the company signed a lease for a splashy new office.

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout