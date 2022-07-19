Some companies are going remote—and upgrading to new offices3 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 05:34 PM IST
Companies embracing remote and hybrid work are still betting that employee collaboration would benefit from regular office use
Medical software provider CentralReach decided last year to allow all 373 of its employees to work remotely on a permanent basis. Then the company signed a lease for a splashy new office.