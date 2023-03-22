Some consumer goods cos still hurting from inflation4 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:07 AM IST
India’s wholesale inflation hit a 25-month low of 3.85% in February; however, executives at packaged goods companies said that prices of milk, glass bottles, wheat and packaging material are higher, precluding chances of any immediate price cut
Manufacturers of packaged food, liquor, and cosmetics are still grappling with higher input costs than seen before the onset of the pandemic, even as the pace of wholesale price gains slows.
