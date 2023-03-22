Some consumer goods cos still hurting from inflation

Mondelez is positive on medium-term demand outlook, Iyer said. “There are a lot of unknowns here. There are headwinds on certain commodities, and then there is an El Nino effect that is threatening. If that comes in, it will not be very useful for the crops, and hence, the farming fraternity actually takes a knock. At the same time, we have seen a lot of good policies by the government—like Skill India or MNREGA etc. Over the medium-term (six months to one year), we do feel positive," he said. Meanwhile, others spot an opportunity in a scorching summer to sell more cold drinks and foods. However, brewer Bira flagged “very high inflation" in glass bottles and barley.