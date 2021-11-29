Some hospitals prepare to lose staff over covid-19 vaccination mandate

In Maine, which isn’t allowing religious exemptions, the Maine Health Care Association said five nursing homes and one assisted-living facility have closed since the statewide mandate for healthcare workers was announced in August. The group estimates that up to 10% of nursing-home workers will leave rather than comply with the mandate. Healthcare workers who have refused the vaccine on religious grounds have organized a legal challenge. The state was already experiencing an acute healthcare-worker shortage before the pandemic. Despite vaccination compliance above 95% in most hospitals, operating with even a partially diminished staff has reduced service in parts of the state.