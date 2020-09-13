Some IT companies considering new pay policies for remote workers

The coronavirus pandemic has shuffled U.S. life, forcing millions of people to work from home. Some Americans have moved closer to their families and loved ones or to more affordable areas than the expensive metropolitan hubs along the coasts. In the midst of a recession with high unemployment, many technology workers have greater flexibility than ever before in deciding where and how they want to work post-pandemic. But some companies’ efforts to claw back some compensation when workers depart Silicon Valley, one of America’s most expensive places to live, shows that leaving may have its costs.