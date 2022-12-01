Some retailers are learning to love bulked-up inventories4 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 06:53 PM IST
As many companies cope with excess goods, others are ordering more and enjoying fully stocked shelves
While many retailers are discounting, canceling orders and otherwise scrambling to get rid of a glut of goods filling their stores and warehouses, some are embracing their higher inventory levels.