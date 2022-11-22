Some world cup lodging in Qatar—tents and shipping containers—gets mixed reviews
- Visitors far outnumber hotel rooms, so Qatar is offering accommodations at temporary fan villages on lower end of price scale
At the World Cup, where host country Qatar spent $220 billion of its vast wealth building infrastructure to accommodate a monthlong surge of visitors, not everyone is having a luxury experience.
Inside a pop-up village north of Doha, fans who paid more than $100 a night are sleeping in white tents that heat up as daytime temperatures approach 90 degrees with only a fan for cooling—and are battered at night by howling winds. Shared toilets and showers offer little privacy and are missing towels. Brown water sometimes comes out of the tap, so visitors resort to buying bottled water.
The tents at Qetaifan, pitched in the shadow of an unfinished water park and an unopened hotel, are encircled by chain-link fences and guarded by watchmen. But the only security on the individual units is provided by luggage locks.
Confusion around the camp’s location and hourlong waits to check in frustrated some visitors who arrived exhausted from trans-Atlantic flights.
“They are very basic…It’s very uncomfortable," said 26-year-old Felipe Oliver, who flew in Sunday from Argentina and gave the accommodation a rating of two out of 10.
The main perk of staying at the site is free access to the beach to watch soccer games on big screens and drink beer, which is tightly restricted in the Muslim country. But it was mostly empty Monday.
After a week sharing a two-bed tent with his cousin, Mr. Oliver said he would move to an even cheaper lodging option south of the city. Whatever that looks like, though, he plans to make the best of it. “It’s all attitude," he said. “It depends on you. You decide if you have fun."
This World Cup is unlike any prior global event. A crowd of fans two-thirds the size of Qatar’s entire population is descending on a single city in a country that has scant Western tourism experience. The two million expected visitors will congregate in a radius of just 35 miles. Many ticketed fans will stay instead in nearby cities including Dubai, Riyadh and Muscat and take dozens of daily shuttle flights ferrying people to games.
To meet the demand for accommodation for visitors, who far outnumber hotel rooms, Qatar contracted hotel operator Accor to concierge and manage 60,000 rooms in empty villas and apartments throughout the tournament.
It also leased three cruise ships from Italian liner MSC Cruises, with thousands of rooms, to dock off the coast of Doha. Fans there shelled out hundreds of dollars a night to access a more familiarly festive World Cup environment where booze is available round-the-clock and the partying never stops.
“The atmosphere to be honest was pretty amazing on the boat," said Dominic Mahoney, a soccer coach from Wales who has attended every World Cup since 2006. “Food top. The rooms themselves are amazing as well, really high standard."
On the lower end of the price scale are shipping containers fitted out as hotel rooms, desert tents and temporary trailer-park homes to house visitors. The quality of such makeshift accommodations varies.
Some fans said they accepted glitches and hiccups in their lodging as an expected feature of the relatively low price they paid, even if they normally would have expected more value.
“I was very nervous getting here," said Danielle Dosta, 38, who works in sports and entertainment in Seattle. “The accommodation is a little pricey but you can’t beat the location," which is beside one of the seven stadiums that Qatar built specifically for the World Cup.
“Everything was much better than we expected and we slept very well," she said. “They overdelivered on the quality."
Sherilyn Nunez, 36, the manager of a roofing company from Los Angeles, said despite some hiccups, the staff were helpful and attentive. “There is an app we can use to help us navigate the space and we can book golf carts to come pick us up from our rooms to wherever we want to go so that’s been really nice," she said.
But other fans, including from nearby Saudi Arabia and Iran who booked last minute and settled for what was available, said they were disappointed and hoped to find alternative options.
Andy Craster, 34, who works in construction in Australia, paid $3,000 to sleep in a shipping container fitted out as a bedroom for the entire month. On the first day, his en suite shower drained onto the bedroom floor.
In another cabin at the site, Ben Rudnitsky, who runs a luxury concierge service in New York, said his recently finished room still reeks of glue. “It felt like a Fyre Festival…a little bit when I got there because at the reception they just weren’t ready and they’ve had 12 years to plan for this," said Mr. Rudnitsky. “But I got my keys, I got my place. I’m happy but some people have had issues with their plumbing."
Fyre Festival was supposed to be an elaborate, weekend-long music festival in 2017, but its meltdown went viral on social media, as attendees documented makeshift tents and meager food offerings. The event was abruptly canceled.
Construction at another site of shipping-containers-turned-cabins was still being completed Monday, with a crew installing one of the toilets in a men’s bathroom trailer as guests walked by with their luggage to check in. The women’s toilet trailer hadn’t yet been built.
Units include individual kitchenettes, a private toilet, a closet and an air-conditioning unit.
The first thing Kamel Mohammad, a 36-year-old university professor from Saudi Arabia, did when he got to his cabin was to put his hand on the air coming from the portable air-conditioning unit.
“It’s not very cold," he said.
