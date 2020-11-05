Some Zerodha traders peeved as Reliance Jio users face login issue

Discount broking firm Zerodha faced customers’ ire on Thursday morning as some of its clients complained that they could not log in to its Kite platform due to a technical issue. Several users gave vent to their anger on social media platforms such as Twitter.

The technical issue happened on the day when Sensex surged 600 points, erasing all its 2020 losses. Zerodha is the biggest broker in India with over three million clients, contributing over 15% of total retail trading volumes.

The company admitted to the problem in a statement on the micro-blogging site. “There seems to be a login issue with some of our clients using @reliancejio and @HathwayCableTV networks," Zerodha tweeted. The company suggested using alternative network providers to bypass the login problem.

“There was some intermittent issue with the login in the morning trade. If a client was logged in, the trade charts were not opening, and if a client were not logged in, for some login was not happening," Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO, Zerodha told Mint.

According to the company, Thursday’s login issue was related to one of the server providers, Cloudflare, which is used by Zerodha. The issue came up as some of the customers’ internet service provider's server failed to support Cloudflare. The company suggested changing their server to fix the issue.

According to Kamath, clients were able to login after fixing the issue.

The broking house has faced technical issues in the past as well. Clients had earlier complained of logging problems in October 2020 as well. The broking house’s customers had faced similar issues in April and May as well.

