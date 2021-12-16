Somerset-backed Hexagon Nutrition to file for 600 crore IPO early next week

“It is one of the largest players in pre-mix formulations space in India, and among the top 5 globally. It caters to the B2B, B2B2C and the ESG Segment, and is looking to tap into tier 2 and 3 markets," the person cited earlier said. “The company is well-placed and poised for future growth since after the covid-19 outbreak, the impetus to nutrition supplements segment is seeing an increasing demand," the person added.