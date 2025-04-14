Sometimes willingness to cannibalise is a strength: TCS CEO Krithivasan
SummaryThe Mumbai-based company said that spending on Gen AI-related projects is in addition to the outsourcing budgets, which should assuage investors' concerns about whether the new technology was leading Fortune 500 companies to slash their tech spending.
BENGALURU : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says sharing the productivity savings from using Generative AI tools with its clients leads to some business loss, but this decline should be offset by more tech spending, which should eventually translate to more business for the country’s largest information technology services firm.