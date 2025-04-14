Sometimes willingness to cannibalise is a strength: TCS CEO Krithivasan

Impact of GenAI on business

"So far, we have not heard from our customers that this is the saving from Gen AI, and I will only plough back so much. The spending does not come only from the CIO (chief information officer) but also from CMOs and other CXOs inside companies. All this is new money. So at the enterprise level, we believe that it (GenAI) will be more accretive and not deflationary," said Krithivasan when asked about the impact of GenAI on TCS’s business in the next 12-24 months.