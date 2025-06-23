Sona Comstar appoints Jeffrey Mark Overly as Chairman after Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise

Automotive components manufacturer Sona Comstar (Sona BLW Precision Forgings) announced on Monday, 23 June 2025, that it has appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as its new Chairman after former Chairman Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise, according to an exchange filing.

“The Board of Directors of the company appointed Mr. Jeffrey Mark Overly (DIN:09041143), as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the company,” said Sona Comstar in the BSE filing.

Who is Jeffrey Mark Overly? Jeffrey Mark Overly, the new Chairman of Sona Comstar, has been a part of the company as an Independent Director since 12 February 2021, and was reappointed as the same on 30 April 2025, as per the BSE filing. The appointment as an independent director of the firm positioned Overly to serve for almost five years in the company.

According to Sona Comstar's official website, Jeffrey Mark Overly is based in New York City, United States (US). The industry veteran was previously responsible for monitoring, advising, and supporting strategic opportunities in Blackstone's global portfolio company holdings through Lean Operational Excellence and supply chain improvement.

He also has experience working for other big industry majors like Kohler Company, General Motors Corp. and Delphi Corporation.

On the education front, Jeffrey Mark Overly has a BS in Industrial Management from the University of Cincinnati and a Master's degree in Business from Central Michigan University, as per the website data.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Share Price Trend Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares closed 2.05 per cent lower at ₹477.35 per share after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹487.35 at the previous market close. The company announced the appointment of the new Chairman after market hours on 23 June 2035.

The shares of the auto component maker have given stock market investors more than 32 per cent return on their investment in the last five years. However, in the last one-year period, the stock is trading 24.87 per cent lower.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹767.80 on 23 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹379.80 on 7 April 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹29,677.71 lakh crore.