Sona Comstar Family Feud: Rani Kapur not a shareholder, Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev named Chairman at AGM — What we know

-Sona Comstar Controversy: Late Sunjay Kapur's company Sona Comstar found itself in a middle of a brewing family feud since his death in June this year.

The tensions escalated on Friday as the deceased Chairman's mother Rani Kapur raised objections about the company's Annual General Meeting being held on the day.

The Sona Comstar AGM continued despite Rani Kapur's objections, with Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur being appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

Here is everything we know about the Sona Comstar family feud: The Sona Comstar family feud has its roots in June, when Sunjay Kapur, the company's chairman and non-executive director, passed away at 53 due to a cardiac arrest while playing polo. On June 23, the company, a ₹ 30,000 crore family legacy, appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors, and Priya Sachdev Kapur as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director.

30,000 crore family legacy, appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors, and Priya Sachdev Kapur as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director. Rani Kapur, former chairperson of the Sona group and wife of former Chairman Surinder Kapur, in a letter dated July 24 to the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, alleged that while the family is in the mourning due to the sudden passing away of Sunjay last month, some people have chosen this an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy. She raised objections in the holding of the AGM on July 25, alleging that she was coerced into signing some documents that have not been revealed to her.

Following Rani Kapur's allegations, attention shifted to Priya Sachdev Kapur, with some people believing that she referred to her daughter-in-law in her accusations of being forced to sign documents. Livemint could not independently verify if this was true. Sona Comstar has refuted the claims made by Sunjay Kapur's mother.

Sona Comstar on Friday said it held its AGM with full regulatory compliance despite Rani Kapur's objections. According to the company's AGM notice, among other resolutions is an ordinary resolution of appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, as a Non-Executive Director of the company, with with 99.44% votes in favour of the decision

Rani Kapur said that as per the Will dated June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate and accordingly a majority shareholder of the Sona Group including the auto components firm. In a regulatory filing, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) stated that as per the company records, Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019.

Rani Kapur said the death of her son in the UK last month occurred in a "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances", and noted that she has not given any consent or officially nominated any person to be on the board of Sona Comstar.