Sona Comstar Family Feud: Rani Kapur not a shareholder, Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev named Chairman at AGM — What we know

-Sona Comstar Controversy: Late Sunjay Kapur's company Sona Comstar found itself in a middle of a brewing family feud since his death in June this year.
The tensions escalated on Friday as the deceased Chairman's mother Rani Kapur raised objections about the company's Annual General Meeting being held on the day.
The Sona Comstar AGM continued despite Rani Kapur's objections, with Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur being appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the company.
