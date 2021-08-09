Sona Comstar gains 17% after strong June quarter performance

JM Financial in a note to clients said: "Electric Vehicle (EV) share of revenue increased 6 % points to 20% during June quarter. The net order book stands at ₹14,000 crore with 57% of orders from battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Management highlighted that semiconductor shortage is likely to remain for 12-18 months but the company’s revenue growth is likely to be supported by new order wins. Commodity cost is passed on with a lag of 2-6 months and long-term earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortization (Ebitda) margin is expected to remain in the range of 26-28%. Diversified revenue, increasing contribution from EVs, strong order book and financial metrics make Sona Comstar one of the best plays in the EV space."