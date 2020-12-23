Sonalika becomes first player to launch electric tractor in India

“Electric tractors could become a viable proposition if sold in the domestic as well as export markets as the combined volumes would help in amortising the development costs. Also, the diesel prices have been moving upwards and fuel costs are a concern for the farmers. While there will be some takers for it, what needs to be seen is how the total cost of ownership (TCO) would work in specific segments to achieve cost parity," said Ashim Sharma, partner, Nomura Research Institute.