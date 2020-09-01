Sonalika records 80% jump in tractor sales in August

Mumbai: Riding on the robust tractor demand, International Tractors Ltd, popularly known as Sonalika Tractor, has posted 80% year-on-year growth in its domestic sales, which were at 8,205 units for August.

The Hoshiarpur-based tractor manufacturer had sold 4,560 units during the year-ago period

In July 2020, the company had sold 8,219 tractors in the domestic market, marking more than 70% y-o-y growth.

While the tractor demand is driven by growing agriculture economy, the latter is well-supported by higher rural spending by the government that includes crop price realisations, higher procurements and increased funding under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MNREGA.

Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group said, August was the fourth consecutive month for the company to have achieved record growth in the domestic market.

“The demand for tractors is surging and it is expected to remain healthy on the back of higher kharif sowing and good monsoons coupled with increasing preference of farmers towards mechanization," said Mittal.

The company is focusing on building inventory in order to cater to the accumulating demand in the run up to the festive season. According to Mittal, sales during the festive season could contribute up to 40%-45% overall annual volumes.

The senior company executive also sees a surge in demand for the farm equipment, which underlines increasing mechanisation of the farm fields.

He added that farm mechanisation penetration in India stands at an average of 45% for the entire crop cycle (from seed bed preparation to harvesting).

“Farmers are majorly oriented towards application based farming like puddling, mulching, baler application, orchards, horticulture among others. Paddy being the major Kharif crop, there has been a surge in demand for customized tractors to address the specialized needs," Mittal said, adding that there is increased demand for application specific implements as well.

Sonalika has a pan-India network of 983 dealerships and 24 depots.

