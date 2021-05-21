Sonalika Tractors - one of the country’s largest tractor manufacturers – announced financial benefits for executives at its dealerships who have been infected by Covid-19. Meanwhile, the company has also started vaccination of employees at a dealership level to reduce further disruption.

A sum up to Rs. 25,000 shall be paid by Sonalika to cover the medical expenses incurred by an employee at a dealership due to Covid-19 infection. This is in addition to other schemes that are already in force to cover kids of dealer’s employees for medical assistance and education of up to Rs. 50000 per annum.

The company further added that it has assured a sum of Rs. 2,00,000 that shall be paid to the deceased person’s family member. This is to assure some peace of mind to the family that suffers an unrepairable loss. The company has also requested its dealers to support the aggrieved family financially to best of their ability.

Most corporate entities have started vaccinating their own employees and associates in the past two months as they plan to reduce employee fatalities and other disruptions in the future.

“Sonalika has already been undertaking vaccination drive for its pan India workforce along with fully sponsored dealer’s employee covid vaccination scheme launched in the month of April. These initiatives along with financial support will get them further peace of mind that how much each one is valued by the organization," the statement added.

According to Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group, the second wave of Covid-19 wave has been extremely unpredictable and unfortunately has impacted many of our business associates & channel partners, especially dealer employees.

“We believe that no financial assistance can make up for the any kind of health loss or untimely demise of an individual. However, through the new extensive support measures such as medical expense assistance up to Rs. 25,000 and financial support of up to Rs. 2 lakh to the immediate family member in case of demise due to Covid-19, we remain committed to stand together with our dealers and their employees across the country," he added.





