Sonalika Tractors reports 18.6% rise in May sales

Sonalika Tractors – one of the country’s largest manufacturers of tractors – on Thursday reported 18.6% year-on-year increase in wholesales to 9,177 units in May as result of improvement in demand for tractors in the domestic and export market.

The company operated its factories at 85% utilization capacity and expects to increase utilization rate to 100% by end of June.

According to Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group, tractors play a very important role in the farmer’s life to enhance his productivity from the given set of his land. Farmers are majorly oriented towards application based farming like puddling, mulching, baler application, orchards, horticulture etc.

“Paddy being the major Kharif crop, we are seeing a demand rise for customized tractors which will be able to address these specialized needs. Along with the demand for tractors, the demand for specialized implements is also expected to go up. Sikander series now contributes to 75-80% in entire Sonalika portfolio, that too within 2 years of its launch. We are a leading brand in more than 50 HP segment and now are targeting to achieve leadership position in more than 40HP segment as well," added Mittal.

As the Indian economy is reeling under the adverse impacts of the Covid -19 induced economic downturn, tractors are expected to do well on the back of good monsoon and quicker demand recovery in the rural markets.

According to ratings agency Crisil, sales of tractors are likely to decline in the range of just 7-9% in FY 21 compared to the above 25% decline expected in passenger and commercial vehicle sales.

“Tractors and two-wheelers are likely to see relatively faster recovery in the second half of this fiscal. Both the segments benefit from a bumper rabi production and the forecast of a normal monsoon, which augur well for rural incomes. As for tractors, sentiment is only moderately negative as agricultural activities is exempt from the lockdown and as the prospects for crop season are better," added analysts of Crisil in a note earlier on May 28.

