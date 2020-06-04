Sonalika Tractors reports 18.6% rise in May sales

“Paddy being the major Kharif crop, we are seeing a demand rise for customized tractors which will be able to address these specialized needs. Along with the demand for tractors, the demand for specialized implements is also expected to go up. Sikander series now contributes to 75-80% in entire Sonalika portfolio, that too within 2 years of its launch. We are a leading brand in more than 50 HP segment and now are targeting to achieve leadership position in more than 40HP segment as well," added Mittal.