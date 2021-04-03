NEW DELHI: Sonalika Tractors, one of the largest tractor manufacturers in India, has reported its highest ever sales for a fiscal year on the back of robust domestic demand. The company sold 1,39,526 units of tractors in FY21, up 41.6% year-on-year. The industry-wide average was a 26% rise on year.

In March, Sonalika Tractors' volumes grew a whopping 150%, albeit on very low base given that companies across the country had stopped production in the aftermath of pandemic and lockdown.

Sales of rotavator doubled to 50,000 units in FY21.

According to Deepak Mittal, managing director, Sonalika Group, it became first Indian tractor company to cross exports of 22,000 units in a year.

“This success is credited to the committed team along with our distributors, dealers, financiers and loyal customers who stayed connected and performed in the markets under the adverse conditions without much travel or physical connect. We are proud of our market leadership in six countries and close second in another five," added Mittal.

Ever since the unlocking of the economy began in May, sales of tractors have been growing because of a robust recovery in rural economy due to a good harvest and limited covid cases.

“Achieving a significant landmark of phenomenal domestic growth of 41.6% in FY’21, which is highest in industry and surpassing industry growth (est. 26.7%) by a significant margin amidst the most challenging year is a testimony that we have laid a strong foundation to remain closely knitted with our farmers and the society at large, which has only strengthened with time," Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via