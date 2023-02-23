Sonata Software arm to buy entire stake in US-based Quant Systems
- Sonata Software will make an upfront cash payment of $65 million, and up to $95 million over the next two years. There will additional payments on achievement of specified targets
Mumbai: Sonata Software North America Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sonata Software Ltd, has agreed to acquire Texas-based IT services company, Quant Systems Inc.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×