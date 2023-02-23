Sonata Software arm to buy entire stake in US-based Quant Systems

“We aim to be the fastest-growing next-gen digital firm delivering modernisation & digital outcomes for enterprises through our Platformation Framework. To achieve this vision, we have outlined some key strategic drivers to build scale through service offering expansion in modernisation, invest in BFSI and healthcare & life sciences verticals, and build global centres. Quant Systems aligns to our strategic drivers and will enable us to win larger deals in our focus-verticals and adds two large clients to our top 5 clients list," said Samir Dhir, managing director and chief executive, Sonata Software.