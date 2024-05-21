Sonos picks a good time to plug into headphones

Sonos has a lot of practice successfully competing against Apple and other tech titans. Cheap-smart speakers from Amazon.com and Google sapped some of the company’s growth in 2016. But privacy concerns and those products’ mediocre audio quality helped Sonos quickly regain its footing. The company posted a 28% jump in unit sales in its fiscal year ended in September 2018, nearly tripling from the prior year. That was also the year Apple put out its first smart speaker dubbed the HomePod. It had disappointing sales and was discontinued three years later before being redesigned as a cheaper version.