Sonowal launches new cruise service programme for domestic market of India by Costa Cruises2 min read 19 Jun 2023, 09:58 PM IST
The minister urged cruise liners to attract and give experience to more and more people from hinterland
New Delhi: Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a new cruise service programme for domestic market of India by Costa Cruises, an international brand of repute of 75 years in cruise business. This marks the beginning of maiden cruise service by an international cruise company in the domestic circuit in Mumbai, Cochin, Goa and Lakshdweep.
