New Delhi: Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a new cruise service programme for domestic market of India by Costa Cruises, an international brand of repute of 75 years in cruise business. This marks the beginning of maiden cruise service by an international cruise company in the domestic circuit in Mumbai, Cochin, Goa and Lakshdweep.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “The immense potential of cruise tourism in India has largely remain untapped, both in the domestic as well as international circuits. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we remain committed to develop the coastal regions of India, unearthing the huge potential that lie within them.

“Today, we move ahead further in the coastal cruise tourism, heralding a new age of development. Our coastal regions are full of cultural and historical riches. With the help of an internationally reputed service available for tourists to explore the coastal regions of India, I believe this is the beginning of a new age of development in the coastal cruise service and tourism sectors which will further our aim that we want to achieve via Sagarmala under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. I am glad that this programme also aligns with Modi’s vision of ‘Dekho Apna Desh– ’ an initiative that was launched as an appeal by the prime minister to Indians to prefer domestic tourism," he added.

Calling on the potential cruise industry, the minister urged cruise liners to attract and give experience to more and more people from hinterland. India has a tremendous cruise potential and more and more cruise liners should take this opportunity. This cruise will also improve india’s Bilateral relationship between India and Italy, he added.

The new cruise programme launched by Costa Serena will offer a mix variety of cruise from 2 to 5 days whereby visits Mumbai, Goa, Cochin and Lakshadweep are on the anvil. Tourists travelling onboard will be able to enjoy an international holiday experience.

The company confirmed that a total of 23 new sailings in India from 4 November, 2023 to 1 January, 2024, with an exclusive visit to domestic destinations.

“Costa Serena is an Italian-flagged ship built by Fincantieri, which entered service in 2007. With 114,000 gross tons and a capacity up to 3,780 guests, on board guests will enjoy a wide range of international-style experiences, enriched with the Italian warm hospitality that has characterized Costa for 75 years of history," the ports ministry said.

The ship has a total of 1500 cabins, 505 of which have private balconies, and 14 passenger decks. To make the most of their cruise on board, guests can choose from a wellness centre and a gym with a sea view, a beauty salon, a theater, restaurants serving Indian and international cuisine, bars, 4 swimming pools, 2 of which have a self-propelled glass roof, a shopping area, and a kids‘ club for children and teenagers, he added.