Sonu Sood launches B2B travel tech platform for rural India

“We get the net rates (B2B rates) from all suppliers and we pass them on to the travel agent. There’s no added mark up on that. What we earn is based on the business volumes we do which is called Productive Link Bonus (PLB) at the end of month, quarter and year. At the transaction level, there is nothing (mark up or convenience fee) from our side or suppliers so that agents get the best rate. However, they can go ahead and charge service charge based on his relationship with the customer," said Bishnu Prasad Mohanty, chief operating officer, Travel Union.