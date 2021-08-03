Sood’s humanitarian efforts during the country’s severe waves of covid-19 infections, both last year and this year, have been acknowledged by a wide set of consumers. Sood helped migrants traveling back to their villages return home and even stepped up efforts as the country faced severe oxygen crisis during the second wave this year.

This has earned Sood a strong favor among consumers. Brands too have latched on to the actor’s popularity and goodwill.

Sonu Sood rose up to the occasion during the hardest times of covid pandemic crisis, said Mohan Goenka, director, Emami. “We believe that our iconic brand Zandu Balm’s brand philosophy and values resonate with the philosophy and values of our new brand ambassador of being a one stop solution for people in pain–thus offering a perfect brand connect," he said.

Goenka added that covid has inflicted stress on millions of people with headaches, body pain and fatigue, apart from causing job losses, pay cuts, and a general sense of uncertainty leading to severe mental and physical stress.

The brand's television advertisement directed by Vishal and produced by creative agency Vox Parables, was released recently.

Last year Sood ha emerged as the go-to choice for brands such as Pepsi, Godrej Interio and EaseMyTrip. Mint earlier reported that Sood appeared in a variety of campaigns ranging from a motivational anthem of EaseMyTrip to celebrate the first round of unlocks, an Instagram post on Pepsi Swag se solo campaign to promote social distancing and Godrej Interio campaign which talks about importance of a home and family especially in the situation of an ongoing pandemic.

