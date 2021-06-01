NEW DELHI: To take popular global football tournaments UEFA EURO 2020 and Copa América 2021 to a large number of Indian fans, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is betting big on regional language telecast.

The broadcaster on Tuesday said it will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 in six languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The football tournament, which kickstarts on 11 June, will be held in 11 cities across Europe featuring 24 teams. Fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast across Sony Ten and Sony Six channels as well as on network’s over-the-top video streaming platform SonyLiv.

UEFA EURO 2020 programming will also bring back live studio show “Football Extraaa". The line-up of panelists will include international former footballers like Louis Saha along with Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan and Robin Singh.

The 16th edition of UEFA EURO 2020 will have 51 games over a period of 30 days. Rome‘s Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on 12 June while the finals will be held on 12 July inside the Wembley Stadium in London.

Sports fans can also look forward to Copa América 2021 which will feature some of the biggest names from the 10 participating nations with footballers like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Dani Alves, Gabriel Jesus, Alisson Becker, James Rodriguez, Roberto Firmino, Paolo Dybala, Sergio Aguero and more. The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels starting June 14. It will also be livestreamed on SonyLiv.

Both the football tournaments will also be telecast on SPSN‘s new regional language sports channel, Sony Ten 4, which will be available in Tamil and Telugu languages across the southern region of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sony said that the channel launch is in-line with its commitment to foster a multi-sports culture in the country. The broadcaster has also appointed actor Rana Daggubati as the face of the channel and he will also be promoting WWE’s programming in Tamil and Telugu.

"We are presenting a football festival for sports fans in India with both UEFA EURO 2020 and Copa América. We are presenting over 75 matches across 30 days and viewers can expect six to ten hours of daily live coverage of all the biggest and most popular international football teams competing in these two events," said Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

