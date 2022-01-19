Sony braces for Microsoft’s ‘pay-to-win’ strategy

But Sony should move carefully, especially since it can’t possibly compete with Microsoft on financial prowess alone. Microsoft’s operating profit is around eight times Sony’s, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Sony needs to keep beefing up its content, but it should focus on buying and partnering with smaller, independent game studios rather than super heavyweights like Activision. The company’s other entertainment assets—it owns a major Hollywood studio and a major music label—could provide an edge.