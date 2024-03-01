Hello User
Sony challenges maintainability of Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement; NCLT to hear plea on March 12

Sony challenges maintainability of Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement; NCLT to hear plea on March 12

Livemint

Sony group has reportedly moved to the NCLT and challenged the Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement. The NCLT is set to hear the plea on March 12

Japan's Sony Group has moved to NCLT to challenge the maintainability of Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement

Sony has challenged the maintainability of Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement, NCLT will hear Sony's plea and other applications on Sony-Zee merger case on March 12, reported CNBC-TV 18.

(This is a breaking, more to come)

