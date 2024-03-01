Sony group has reportedly moved to the NCLT and challenged the Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement. The NCLT is set to hear the plea on March 12

Sony has challenged the maintainability of Zee Entertainment's plea on merger enforcement, NCLT will hear Sony's plea and other applications on Sony-Zee merger case on March 12, reported CNBC-TV 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking, more to come)

