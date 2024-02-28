Sony cuts 900 jobs in PlayStation units, shuts London Studio amid video game industry challenges
The layoffs will affect about 8% of the division's staff in regions from the Americas to Asia and come days after Sony slashed the annual sales expectation for its PlayStation 5 console.
Japanese giant Sony on February 26 announced plans to cut around 900 jobs within its PlayStation unit and shut down a London-based studio, Reuters reported. The decision comes in response to the ongoing challenges faced by the videogame industry in the aftermath of the post-pandemic slump, it added.