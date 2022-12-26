Sony Entertainment signs Cashfree Payments for Shark Tank India1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Shark Tank India season 2 aims to have a bigger impact with more episodes, pitches, and cracked business deals. It will have 50 episodes.
Cashfree Payments India Pvt Ltd, a payments and API banking solutions firm, has partnered with Sony Entertainment Television and its OTT platform Sony LIV as the ‘Payments Partner’ for Shark Tank India season 2.