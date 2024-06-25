Sony Entertainment Television’s 'Shark Tank India' faces legal trouble over alleged trademark violations
Pathik Patel, the founder of Fit & Flex, has reportedly sent a legal notice to the channel, alleging that Sony Entertainment Television suspended its ad account without a just cause.
Sony Entertainment Television's 'Shark Tank India,' launched in 2021 and now in its third season, continues to grapple with controversies. The latest fracas involves the founder of the nutritional food brand Fit & Flex, who has accused the channel of unfairly targeting it for trademark violations, The Indian Express reported.