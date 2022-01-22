Sony expects Microsoft to keep Activision games multiplatform
Activision supplies some of the most popular games for Sony’s PlayStation game console, including the Call of Duty series
TOKYO : Sony Group Corp. said Thursday that it expected Microsoft Corp. to ensure that games from Activision Blizzard Inc. are available on non-Microsoft videogame platforms if Microsoft completes its proposed acquisition of Activision.
“We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," a Sony spokesman said Thursday.
Activision supplies some of the most popular games for Sony’s PlayStation game console, including the Call of Duty series. After Microsoft on Tuesday announced its acquisition plan, some analysts raised the possibility that Activision games might be available exclusively for Microsoft’s own Xbox console and its subscription videogame services in the future.
Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, mentioned other platforms in a press release Tuesday but didn’t give details of Microsoft’s plans. “Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward," he said.
