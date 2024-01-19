Sony Group's board to meet today to decide fate of $10 billion merger deal with Zee Entertainment
Complications in management and meeting of outstanding condition precedents strained the relationship between Sony and Zee. Sony expected to call off the merger unless Zee's CEO steps down.
Sony Group Corp is set to convene a board meeting today on January 19 to discuss the fate of the proposed $10-billion merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, as per an Economic Times report citing sources. The possible deal termination could be out on the Tokyo Stock Exchange early next week.