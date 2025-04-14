Sony hikes PlayStation 5 price by 25% as Trump tariff war sends jitters: PS5 price in India to change?

Sony on Sunday said it had made a ‘tough decision’ to increase prices of its superhit gaming product PlayStation 5 by up to 25 per cent as the industry reels from the effects of Donald Trump's tariffs.

“With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console,” the Japanese major said in a press release.

However, the price rise of PlayStation 5 is just made for the Digital Edition and not the console for some countries, Sony said. The PS5 Digital Edition is a slimmed-down version of the console that comes without a disc drive.

PS5 price hike: Who will be affected? Sony said that the PlaySation price hike will be implemented in select markets as of now. This includes markets in Europe, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Select markets in Middle East and Africa will also be affected by the PS5 price hike.

When will the new prices come into effect? According to the press release by the Japanese company, the new Sony PS5 prices will come into effect from April 14, Monday.

New PlayStation 5 prices The prices of PlayStation have been hiked by up to 25 per cent by Sony.

In Europe, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will now be sold for €499.99. In the UK, PS5 Digital Edition price has risen to £429.99. In both the markets, there has been no change for the prices of the standard PS5 with ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive.

In Australia, the standard PS5 with ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive price has been hiked to AUD $829.95, while PS5 Digital Edition will cost AUD $749.95.

Similarly in New Zealand, the price of standard Sony PS5 with ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has been hiked to NZD $949.95. The Sony PS5 Digital Edition will on the other hand cost NZD $859.95.

Sony did not notify about the exact price change in Middle East and Africa but advised buyers to check with local retailers.

How much does Sony PS5 Digital Edition cost in India? The Sony PlayStation price increase does not affect India at the moment. In India, the PS5 Digital Edition retails for ₹44,990, while the standard PlayStation 5 costs ₹54,990.

You can buy a Sony PS5 from online retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and the Sony Center.

Sony is one of the first major technology companies to have announed a hike in the price of its products after Donald Trump announced his sweeping reciprocal tariffs on April 2. Japan was hit with a 24 per tariff on its exports to the US as part of the White House's decision. Other major companies like Apple are also expected to hike iPhone prices and other products.