Sony is battling both Microsoft and a darkening economy
Rising costs and slowing growth in the gaming division dragged on last quarter’s earnings. Sony’s diverse business portfolio will help, but it will face tougher times.
Rising costs and slowing growth in the gaming division dragged on last quarter’s earnings. Sony’s diverse business portfolio will help, but it will face tougher times.
Sony kept notching new high scores during the pandemic. Now it is navigating far more difficult levels: the post-Covid home-entertainment hangover, rising competition and looming recessions in key markets.
Sony kept notching new high scores during the pandemic. Now it is navigating far more difficult levels: the post-Covid home-entertainment hangover, rising competition and looming recessions in key markets.
The Japanese company, which reported its earnings for last quarter on Friday, lowered its profit guidance for the fiscal year ending next March. An increase in expenses due to its $3.6 billion acquisition of game studio Bungie, which was completed this month, accounted for part of that. But the company also expects weaker earnings in its game division.
The Japanese company, which reported its earnings for last quarter on Friday, lowered its profit guidance for the fiscal year ending next March. An increase in expenses due to its $3.6 billion acquisition of game studio Bungie, which was completed this month, accounted for part of that. But the company also expects weaker earnings in its game division.
Sony’s game business, which is usually the key earnings driver, was a big drag last quarter. Sales in the segment rose 2% year-on-year for the three months ending in June, but that was buoyed by the weak yen. Operating profit at its game segment fell 37%.
Sony only sold 47.1 million PlayStation games during the quarter, 26% lower than a year earlier. It sold 2.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles, a bit higher than what it sold in the same period last year. Sony expects to sell more of the notoriously difficult-to-buy consoles in 2022 than in 2021, although supply-chain issues linger. Subscribers to the company’s PlayStation Plus service also fell slightly from the quarter before to 47.3 million. Sony revamped its subscription-based services in March in the face of the challenge from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service.
The end of the stay-at-home gaming and entertainment boom is affecting the whole industry—Microsoft this week also reported lower gaming revenue for last quarter. But Sony’s shares have underperformed those of other game companies. Its stock has fallen 19% this year while Nintendo’s has gained 11%. That probably reflects worries that Sony now must square off against a more assertive Microsoft in the game business following the Xbox owner’s decision in January to buy game heavyweight Activision for $75 billion.
But Sony’s diversified portfolio of businesses also continues to demonstrate its strengths. Increases in revenue and profits in its music and movie divisions last quarter helped offset part of the drag from games. But looming recessions in the U.S. and other major economies might also cloud the outlook for some of Sony’s other businesses. Its image-sensor business, for example, might be hurt by plunging smartphone sales. Sony has kept its earnings forecast for the division unchanged so far.
Sony investors should buckle up: The company is playing a different and far more perilous game now. The easy levels are far back in the rearview.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text