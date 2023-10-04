SonyLIV announces foray into Africa and the Caribbean
New Delhi: Sony LIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has announced a strategic expansion into select countries in Africa and the Caribbean region. The move underscores SonyLIV’s commitment to providing indigenous entertainment to a global audience and delivering high-quality content to viewers worldwide, the company said in a statement. Users of South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago can now access the platform’s content catalogue.