Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  SonyLIV announces foray into Africa and the Caribbean

SonyLIV announces foray into Africa and the Caribbean

Lata Jha

Users of South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago can now access the platform’s content catalogue.

SonyLIV announces foray into Africa and the Caribbean

New Delhi: Sony LIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has announced a strategic expansion into select countries in Africa and the Caribbean region. The move underscores SonyLIV’s commitment to providing indigenous entertainment to a global audience and delivering high-quality content to viewers worldwide, the company said in a statement. Users of South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago can now access the platform’s content catalogue.

The users in these countries will have access to a lineup of content that includes original series such as Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Rocket Boys, Maharani, Gullak besides several hours of TV shows and select sporting events. The platform is also home to regional and Hollywood films such as Gargi, 2018, Por Thozhil, Saudi Vellakka, among others.

Users can visit the website or download the app from Google Playstore, Apple Appstore, or AFS store. The app is compatible with a range of devices and platforms, including Android mobile or tab, Android TV, iPad, and Apple TV, ensuring easy access.

The expansion is a pivotal step in SonyLIV’s mission to connect with the Indian community globally while also reaching out to new audiences and enriching the entertainment experiences of viewers in Africa and the Caribbean, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services in South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. These continents are home to a significant population of the Indian diaspora and with an accelerated digital adoption amongst consumers in the market, there is an increasing appetite for digital entertainment that is both culturally rich and has a wide appeal. Leveraging this, SonyLIV aims to offer an inclusive and seamless viewing experience to the users," Manish Aggarwal, head, growth and monetization, SonyLIV said in a statement.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.