SonyLIV announces foray into Africa and the Caribbean

New Delhi: Sony LIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has announced a strategic expansion into select countries in Africa and the Caribbean region. The move underscores SonyLIV’s commitment to providing indigenous entertainment to a global audience and delivering high-quality content to viewers worldwide, the company said in a statement. Users of South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago can now access the platform’s content catalogue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The users in these countries will have access to a lineup of content that includes original series such as Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Rocket Boys, Maharani, Gullak besides several hours of TV shows and select sporting events. The platform is also home to regional and Hollywood films such as Gargi, 2018, Por Thozhil, Saudi Vellakka, among others.

Users can visit the website or download the app from Google Playstore, Apple Appstore, or AFS store. The app is compatible with a range of devices and platforms, including Android mobile or tab, Android TV, iPad, and Apple TV, ensuring easy access. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The expansion is a pivotal step in SonyLIV’s mission to connect with the Indian community globally while also reaching out to new audiences and enriching the entertainment experiences of viewers in Africa and the Caribbean, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our services in South Africa, Mauritius, Jamaica, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. These continents are home to a significant population of the Indian diaspora and with an accelerated digital adoption amongst consumers in the market, there is an increasing appetite for digital entertainment that is both culturally rich and has a wide appeal. Leveraging this, SonyLIV aims to offer an inclusive and seamless viewing experience to the users," Manish Aggarwal, head, growth and monetization, SonyLIV said in a statement.

